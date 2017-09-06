Eric & Jessie Recap: Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker Reveal Their "New Normal" in Season 3 Premiere

They're baaack!

Fan-favorites Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker returned Wednesday night for a third season of their show, Eric & Jessie—and not a moment too soon!

When we last saw the couple onscreen, they were just welcoming their baby girl, Vivianne Rose Decker. But flash forward a few years later, 3-year-old Vivi is full of sass (just like her mama!) and handsome little Eric Decker Jr. aka Bubby, 2, is now also a part the family.

In tonight's episode, we saw that Jessie's music career and Kittenish clothing line was continuing to heat up as Eric prepared for his upcoming football season with the New York Jets after undergoing surgeries on his shoulder and hip.

Meanwhile, Jessie's sister Sydney Rae Bass was expecting her first child—a daughter—with husband Anthony Bass after tying the knot months earlier following a whirlwind courtship. Yup, we've definitely missed a whole lot!

Catch up with the Deckers in this week's episode recap above!

