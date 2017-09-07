See Inside Emma Stone and Steve Carell's New Movie, Battle of the Sexes

This fall, audiences will be impressed by Emma Stonefor a completely different reason than ever before. The actress wows in every role, whether she's tap dancing in La La Land, performing stunts in The Amazing Spider-Man or going straight-up crazy in Birdman. But that was all about Stone's acting—come September 22, she's getting the chance to show off her athletic prowess.

Battle of the Sexes is much-anticipated movie about what was a marquee moment for tennis fans and the women's movement in general. It follows a match between Bobby Riggs, a notorious sexist in the tennis industry, and Billie Jean King, who he challenged to a high-stakes match on the world's stage, simply because he thought it was impossible to be beat by a woman. (And yes, if all of this sounds disturbingly similar to some of the things that Serena Williams has endured as of late, that's because it is disturbingly similar).