Ray Liotta Is KFC's New Colonel Sanders and Dishes Out 2 Dual Personalities

by Corinne Heller |

Meet the new Colonel Sanders!

KFC unveiled its newest celebrity spokesperson to portray the iconic role in a new ad campaign and it's...Ray Liotta!

The Goodfellas actor, who currently stars on NBC's Shades of Blue, promotes two new southern-style KFC offerings: the spicy and smoky Nashville Hot chicken and the sweet and tangy Georgia Gold honey mustard BBQ chicken. Both flavors are available in tenders, Chicken Littles, and Extra Crispy Chicken.

How best to dish out the new flavors? With dual personalities.

"Howdy folks, I'm here to tell you about KFC's honey mustard BBQ Georgia gold," Colonel 1 says.

"No. Tell them about Nashville Hot," a gruff Colonel 2 replies.

Who does it better, Nashville or Georgia? The Colonel simply can't decide.

Liotta has some pretty big shoes to fill.

Past celebs who portrayed KFC's Colonel Sanders included Rob Lowe, who played the part in an ad campaign that aired earlier this year, Darrell HammondNorm MacdonaldJim GaffiganGeorge HamiltonRob Riggle and Billy Zane.

