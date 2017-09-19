America's Got Talent's Most Memorable Finalists: Where Are They Now?

First comes auditions, then comes finales and then comes the real world.

When it comes to TV's most popular reality competition shows, millions of people watch and cast their votes week after week.

But once the season comes to an end and the celebrations are over, what happens to your favorite contestants you cheered on?

As America's Got Talent's twelfth season comes to an end, we decided to check in on some of the most successful finalists in the show's history. For many, the NBC series is only the beginning to a long, successful career.

Rewind to 2006 when 11-year-old Bianca Ryan decided to audition for the show with a rendition of "And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going" from Dreamgirls. Within moments, the judges and audience were wowed by her natural talent.