Victoria Arlen Is Doing Dancing With the Stars to Be a "Beacon of Hope"—Hear Her Incredible Story

"She has such an incredible story and I can't wait to continue to write her story and contribute to an incredible life already and hopefully, like I said, hopefully she'll make life-long memories on the show and I'll help her learn how to dance," her pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy told E! News after the DWTS cast was announced.

"It's definitely challenging…It's a little easier to learn to walk than ballroom dancing," Arlen said. "I'm feeling good. It's definitely a shocker to the body, but I can't feel my legs. I can say that they're sore, but I don't really know if they're sore."

This presents a challenge for Chmerkovskiy who said working with Arlen is "definitely a very different experience."