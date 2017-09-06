Angelina Jolie Revisits Acting With Maleficent 2: "I Am Now the Breadwinner for the Family"

Like Sleeping Beauty rising from her slumber, Angelina Jolie is reawakening her role as the main villain in a second Maleficent movie.

Jolie has been spending a lot of time behind the camera, including directing the film First They Killed My Father (set to debut on Netflix Sept. 15). However, it seems as though her filing for divorce from Brad Pitt has led her back in front of the camera.

"I am now the breadwinner for the family, so it's time" Jolie told Deadline at a reception during the Telluride Film Festival.

Indeed, Jolie tells The Hollywood Reporter that she took "over a year off" because of her "family situation."

"When they can have—when I feel it's time for me to go back to work, I'll be able to go back to work," she says to THR. "I've been needed at home. I hope [to work again] in the months to come."

Although, she tells THR that her return to acting is also the result of not having "anything to direct that I feel passionate about like [First They Killed My Father]."