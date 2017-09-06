Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington Dance in New Dolce & Gabbana Fragrance Ads

Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington are busting a move for Dolce & Gabbana.

The Game of Thrones co-stars are the new ambassadors for Dolce & Gabbana's The One fragrance campaign. The duo appears in two separate video ads for the brand which were both shot in Naples, Italy. The two videos, directed by Italian filmmaker Matteo Garrone, show the actors hanging with people on the streets of the city, enjoying music, playing instruments and eating some yummy food.

"The talented British actress Emilia Clarke joins the Dolce & Gabbana family as the new ambassador of The One, gifting the new campaign with her irresistible smile and genuine warmth," a description for Clarke's video reads.