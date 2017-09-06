Khloé Kardashian on Being "Raw" and "Honest" on TV: "This Is What We've Chosen"

WCP/4CRNS/FAMEFLYNET PICTURES
Not everyone would be comfortable having his or her life filmed for a decade. But for Khloe Kardashian it's just the norm.
In an article penned for Glamour, the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians explains how her life has changed since the show's debut 10 years ago. She shares personal details, including why she was reluctant to do the show and why she initially struggled to get brand endorsements. She also admits that she never expected the show to last for as long as it has.
"We never could have fathomed the longevity of the show—that we would film 14 seasons and a handful of spinoffs," she writes. "I don't think anybody could have."
Kardashian describes her family as "vulnerable and open people" in the piece and considers it "a gift" to be this authentic. In fact, she says that they're as transparent as they are by choice and that their openness is not something everyone could handle.
"I know a lot of people who are superb actors, who could act the f—ck out of a role, but they could never be themselves in front of a camera—it would be too much to have people tear them apart or judge them," she writes. "I totally get that, but this is what we do. And we do it together. This is what we've chosen, and we've chosen to be as raw and honest as we can."
Still, the line between public and private can be blurry. Kardashian cites Kim Kardashian's Paris robbery and Caitlyn Jenner's transition as incidents she wishes the family hadn't filmed.
"This is our life, and these are the things that happen," she writes. "And it's funny—when we decide not to shoot things, people feel slighted. But when we film too much, they're like, 'Oh, you never should have filmed that.' It's a catch-22."
