Khloé Kardashian on Being "Raw" and "Honest" on TV: "This Is What We've Chosen"

Not everyone would be comfortable having his or her life filmed for a decade. But for Khloe Kardashian it's just the norm.

In an article penned for Glamour, the star of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians explains how her life has changed since the show's debut 10 years ago. She shares personal details, including why she was reluctant to do the show and why she initially struggled to get brand endorsements. She also admits that she never expected the show to last for as long as it has.

"We never could have fathomed the longevity of the show—that we would film 14 seasons and a handful of spinoffs," she writes. "I don't think anybody could have."