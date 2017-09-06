Katie Holmes & Jamie Foxx Go Public, Sort Of: Inside the Making of the Most Private Couple in Hollywood

Holmes, meanwhile, has been rumored for four years now to have had this "thing" with Foxx and—as it turns out—she was indeed having it. Multiple sources told E! News over a year ago that the rumors were true and it was "not a secret among their friends." Moreover, between various sightings and other clues, there was simply too much smoke for there to be no fire.

It was only this past year, however, that they started to emerge from the shadows. They reportedly went to Mexico in December to celebrate their birthdays, which, aw, are five days apart. In April a celeb sightings blog had the two eating dinner together in New York. In May, Holmes flew to Paris to spend time with Foxx while he was shooting Robin Hood (and, coincidentally, Cruise was shooting Mission: Impossible 6 blocks away from their hotel). And in June, they were photographed within a mile of each other in Century City, Calif.—exactly five years to the day that Holmes filed for divorce.

And now, their romantic Labor Day spent at a pal's beach house on the sand in Malibu. While we won't be holding our breath for them to hit a red carpet or become Instagram official, could it be that, five whole years after Holmes' divorce, they're going to start dating more openly?