Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Moments

We're filing for an official petition: It should be keeping up with Kendall.

This is one member of the Kardashian clan who is nonstop. And with each literal step in her modeling career and every passing fashion week, Kendall Jenner is becoming one of the most influential models out there.

While some of you Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans may always see Kendall as that tween who had her period talk on national television, she's since made a fierce entrance into the fashion scene during the Marc Jacobs fall show in 2014 in a memorable sheer top, proving she's certainly not a kid anymore.

There was also the time Kendall closed out the Chanel show in 2015, strutting solo around the casino-themed set in an all-white pantsuit and stopping only to plant a kiss on Karl Lagerfeld's cheek. Plus, Kendall has been inducted into the Balmain Army, which has resulted in blonde 'dos, futuristic subway dance-offs and, most recently, a killer set of gold-leafed lips.

