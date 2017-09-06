Kendall Jenner's Best Runway Moments

by Amanda Randone

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Runway Evolution
We're filing for an official petition: It should be keeping up with Kendall. 

This is one member of the Kardashian clan who is nonstop. And with each literal step in her modeling career and every passing fashion week, Kendall Jenner is becoming one of the most influential models out there. 

While some of you Keeping Up With The Kardashian fans may always see Kendall as that tween who had her period talk on national television, she's since made a fierce entrance into the fashion scene during the Marc Jacobs fall show in 2014 in a memorable sheer top, proving she's certainly not a kid anymore. 

There was also the time Kendall closed out the Chanel show in 2015, strutting solo around the casino-themed set in an all-white pantsuit and stopping only to plant a kiss on Karl Lagerfeld's cheek. Plus, Kendall has been inducted into the Balmain Army, which has resulted in blonde 'dos, futuristic subway dance-offs and, most recently, a killer set of gold-leafed lips.

Is that contagious? 

This is one starlet who has evolved from TV personality to runway prodigy, with each catwalk look taking her supermodel status to new heights. Trace Kendall's runway transformation with us below, and stay tuned for what we expect to be a sensational fashion month for this style star. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Ki Price/Getty Images

May 21, 2017

When Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell are walking the same runway, you know you've reached icon status. Only the brightest stars assembled for the Fashion for Relief event during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. 

Versace, Kendall Jenner, Milan Fashion Week

Venturelli/WireImage

February 24, 2017

Leave it to Kendall to make a puffer coat look this chic. And Versace, of course. 

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, Kendall Jenner

Peter White/WireImage

February 15, 2017

The supermodel's double-bun hairstyle is giving us major Gwen Stefani vibes circa 1995 at Anna Sui, and we're here for it. Add that to a two-toned fur coat, lace details and blue eye shadow, and you've got yourself one serious style chameleon. 

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, Kendall Jenner

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

February 15, 2017

See now, buy now? Ok, we will. Kendall was just plain glam wearing Ralph Lauren.

ESC: NYFW Fall 2017, Best Looks, Kendall Jenner

JP Yim/Getty Images

February 11, 2017

Kendall was an obvious choice for Alexander Wang's show, which was a high-fashion take on New York street style. 

ESC: Best Looks, Paris Fashion Week, Givenchy, Kendall Jenner

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

October 2, 2016

The supermodel has been a member of the Givenchy gang since 2014, so it was no surprise to find her hitting the runway in Paris for the Spring 2017 collection. And totally owning that shiny, slick hairstyle. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/FilmMagic

September 14, 2016

Kendall was flirty and floral for Michael Kors.

Kendall Jenner, Paris Fashion Week, PFS, Elie Saab

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

March 5, 2016

Kendall made a dramatic entrance at Ellie Saab in this bandeau-style gown. 

Kendall Jenner, Paris Fashion Week, Balmain

Giovanni Giannoni/WWD/REX Shutterstock

March 3, 2016

We don't even know where to look. The famous brunette had a platinum makeover for one of her most unforgettable walks at Balmain. 

Kendall Jenner, Versace, Milan Fashion Week

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

February 26, 2016

Pink fur-embellish lapels? Yes please, especially when it's on Kendall Jenner and made of Versace.

Kendall Jenner

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

February 25, 2016

Who wouldn't like to spend a day in Kendall's shoes, especially when they are Fendi and look like that.

Best Looks, NYFW Fall 2016, Vera Wang, Kendall Jenner

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

February 16, 2016

What's black, white and elegant all over? This supermodel walking for Vera Wang in New York. 

Kendall Jenner, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

October 3, 2015

Is Kendall responsible for the wildly popular bomber trend, thanks to Ellie Saab and this floral number? 

Kendall Jenner, Stars at PFW

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage

October 1, 2015

When bringing together this in-demand model and Olivier Rousteing, expect nothing but greatness. Exhibit A: this bold Balmain jumpsuit with sheer paneling. 

Kendall Jenner, Michael Kors, NYFW

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images

September 16, 2015

Kendall kept it cool at Michael Kors in a slim black tank and tiered skirt. 

Kendall Jenner, Givenchy NYFW

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

September 11, 2015

Even bleached brows look good on this reality-star-turned-model, who wore this bold beauty look at Givenchy along with a modern yet romantic two-toned ensemble. 

Kendall Jenner, Chanel Model, Paris Fashion Week

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

July 7, 2015

In one of her most important career moments to date, Kendall closed out the Chanel show in a stunning bridal look that featured a structured blazer, shoulder pads, floral accents and a dark, edgy bob to complement the outfit. Well done, Kenny.

Kendall Jenner, Atelier Versace Model, Paris Fashion Week

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

July 5, 2015

When dealing with Versace, expect nothing less than glamour. 

Kendall Jenner, PFW

Victor Boyko/Getty Images

June 26, 2015

One word: tassels. The star was nothing short of fab at Givenchy. 

Kendall Jenner, Fendi

Venturelli/WireImage

February 26, 2015

Even just a year into her career, Kendall had become one of the most recognizable faces in fashion. When you're rocking fur boots by Fendi, you're bound to get some attention. 

Kendall Jenner, Vera Wang, NYFW

JP Yim/Getty Images

February 17, 2015

Kendall proved simple is chic at Vera Wang.

Kendall Jenner, Chanel, Paris Fashion Week

Catwalking/Getty Images

September 30, 2014

In as early as 2014, the model was blossoming into an industry icon, sporting some of the most high-fashion pieces down big runways like Chanel. 

Kendall Jenner, Tommy Hilfiger NYFW

Randy Brooke/Getty Images for Tommy Hilfiger

September 8, 2014

When Kendall smashed the Tommy Hilfiger runway in a burgundy two-piece, the fashion world knew she was strutting her way to supermodel stardom. 

Kendall Jenner, DVF, Gingham Style

Peter Michael Dills/Getty Images

September 7, 2014

Kendall turned heads in a printed mini dress and matching checkered heels at the Diane Von Furstenberg show. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner Runway Evolution

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

July 8, 2014

Pretty in punk: The model sported a spiky 'do and tweed, feathery dress for the Chanel Haute Couture show in Paris. 

Kendall Jenner, Givenchy

Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

March 2, 2014

Who's that girl? Kendall was hard to recognize in a printed python top and futuristic makeup look. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner Runway Evolution

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

February 13, 2014

Kendall tore onto the scene in a sheer top at the Marc Jacobs show, proving she was no longer the socialite kid we all know from TV. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner Runway Evolution

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

February 6, 2013

Before the model made her high-fashion debut, she tested out her walk at the Heart Truth 2013 Fashion Show in a red gown with embellished sleeves. 

ESC: Kendall Jenner Runway Evolution

Thomas Concordia/WireImage

September 14, 2011

Kendall's first taste of fashion week was back in 2011 on the Sherri Hill runway. It may not have been the couture treatment she's used to now, but while others were celebrating their 16th birthdays, this ambitious teen had already set out on a different path. 

Which is your favorite Kendall moment from the catwalk? Let us know in the comment section below!

Follow @stylecollective for updates on all things Fashion Week at E!

TAGS/ Kendall Jenner , Keeping Up With The Kardashians , Karl Lagerfeld , Fashion Week , Paris Fashion Week , Models
