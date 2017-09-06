Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed—But Did 5 Random People Even Know Who They Are?

Dancing With the...who?!

After more than 20 seasons, it's understandable that sometimes Dancing With the Stars has to stretch the definition of the word "celebrity" when it comes to assembling their roster of talent. And season 25's line-up, which was announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, was no exception.

For the last few seasons now, we've asked a panel of five random people—a DWTS super-fan, a former entertainment reporter, a lawyer, a college freshman and a millennial—to weigh in on the new cast, with the new season's line-up including a married couple, a few former teen idols and a Pretty Little Liar.