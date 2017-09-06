Snooki's Kids Learn Her Jersey Shore Nickname But Don't Know What It Means

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi knew this day would come.

The 29-year-old Jersey Shore alum posted on Snapchat and Instagram Tuesday videos of her asking her kids what "Snooki" means.

"What's that?" she asks her son Lorenzo, 5.

"I don't know, the little boy replies.

"Me neither, ew," Snooki says.

She jokingly captioned the video, "THE DAY HAS COME. I'm passing. #FML #KillMe #JesusHelp."

"Who's Snooki, what's that? What does that mean?" she also asks her daughter Giovanna, 2.

The little girl seems pretty amused.