Why Wells Adams Won't Be the Next Bachelor—and the Latest Update on His Relationship With Danielle Maltby

We've got some bad news to report, Bachelor Nation.

Despite completely stealing every scene this season on Bachelor in Paradise from behind the bar, Wells Adams will NOT be the next Bachelor. "Wells is not # TheBachelor ... But you're getting warmer!" franchise creator Mike Fleiss tweeted on Tuesday.

Go on, take a moment to grieve what could have been. We'll wait.

Not as upset as we are over the news that Wells, a radio DJ in Nashville, will not be the Bach? Wells, himself, who we caught up with at the taping of Bachelor in Paradise's reunion special, which airs after the finale on Monday, Sept. 11.