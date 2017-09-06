Ashley Graham's Husband Justin Ervin Grabs Her Butt for a Steamy Pool Makeout Session

Instagram
Now that's true love.
After seven years of marriage, curvy model and body image activist Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin are still prone to making out like a couple of teenagers.
She posted on her Instagram page Tuesday a photo of her and husband Justin Ervin kissing in a swimming pool, with her legs wrapped around him and him grabbing her butt. She is wearing a black bikini with string bottoms. The photo was taken as they vacationed with friends in the Hamptons over Labor Day Weekend.
"No caption necessary #marriedlife," she wrote in the caption.
The two have no problem showcasing their hot relationship to the world; In 2016, she starred in a sexy cover photo shoot for Maxim magazine and one of the photos featured her posing topless, with Ervin cupping her breasts.
Graham and Ervin, a cinematographer, wed in 2010 after dating for more than a year. The model has said in past interviews that they met at a church and did not have sex until marriage.
"When I was growing up, my parents always told me ‘Don't have sex until you're married,' so I was like, 'Okay, I'm going to go out and have a ton of sex.' But then an ex-boyfriend made me realize that I need to respect my body and I need to have a man respect my body. It's not for everybody, but, in order for that to happen for me, I needed to not have sex [again] until I was married," she told ELLE Canada in 2016.
"My husband and I waited; call me crazy, but it worked. Our sex is amazing!" she said, "It made me feel like I had the power back in my dating life. He respected me more because I wasn't willing to just give it up. I tell my friends to wait three months. Just see if he can wait. If he can, he's a good guy. And, again, it's not for everybody, but for me it was great. It's something I'm actually really proud of."