2017 Emmys Presenters Include Jessica Biel, Anna Faris and Oprah Winfrey

The biggest night in television is almost here!

The first wave of presenters for the 2017 Emmys has been announced, which includes both nominees (Anthony Anderson, Reese Witherspoon) and ineligible stars (Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel) whose shows will be in consideration for the 70th Primetime Emmys next year.

It's sure to be quite a show, as The Late Show's Stephen Colbert has been tapped to host the main event from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is the first group of presenters:

Riz Ahmed, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Riz Ahmed

The Night Of (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Arrivals, Anthony Anderson

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Anthony Anderson

black-ish (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee)

Alec Baldwin

GP Images/WireImage

Alec Baldwin

Saturday Night Live (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee)

Jason Bateman

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Jason Bateman

Ozark

Jessica Biel, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jessica Biel

The Sinner

22nd Critics' Choice Awards, Tracee Ellis Ross, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Tracee Ellis Ross

black-ish (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee)

Edie Falco, Emmy Awards 2015

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Edie Falco

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Anna Faris, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Anna Faris

Mom

Allison Janney, Creative Arts Emmys, Night 1

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Allison Janney

Mom (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee)

Rashida Jones, 2015 Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Rashida Jones

Angie Tribeca

CFDA Awards 2017, Nicole Kidman

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Nicole Kidman

Big Little Lies (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)

Debra Messing

Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Debra Messing

Will & Grace

Lea Michele

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Lea Michele

The Mayor

Shemar Moore

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Shemar Moore

S.W.A.T.

Independent Spirit Awards, Kumail Nanjiani

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Kumail Nanjiani

Silicon Valley

Jim Parsons, SAG Awards 2016, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Jim Parsons

The Big Bang Theory

2017 Teen Choice Awards, Adam Scott

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Adam Scott

Big Little Lies

Oprah Winfrey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Oprah Winfrey

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Reese Witherspoon, 2016 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Reese Witherspoon

Big Little Lies (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)

Additional presenters will be announced at a later date.

NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld lead the nominees, with 22 nominations each.

