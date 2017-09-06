2017 Emmys Presenters Include Jessica Biel, Anna Faris and Oprah Winfrey

Dancing With the Stars Season 25: Nick & Vanessa Lachey Reveal Which Parent They Think Their Kids Will Root for
The biggest night in television is almost here!
The first wave of presenters for the 2017 Emmys has been announced, which includes both nominees (Anthony Anderson, Reese Witherspoon) and ineligible stars (Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel) whose shows will be in consideration for the 70th Primetime Emmys next year.
It's sure to be quite a show, as The Late Show's Stephen Colbert has been tapped to host the main event from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.
Here is the first group of presenters:
The Night Of (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)
black-ish (Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nominee)
Saturday Night Live (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series nominee)
Ozark
The Sinner
black-ish (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee)
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Mom
Mom (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series nominee)
Angie Tribeca
Big Little Lies (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)
Will & Grace
The Mayor
S.W.A.T.
Silicon Valley
The Big Bang Theory
Big Little Lies
The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks
Big Little Lies (Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie nominee)
Additional presenters will be announced at a later date.
NBC's Saturday Night Live and HBO's Westworld lead the nominees, with 22 nominations each.