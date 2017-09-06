2017 Emmys Presenters Include Jessica Biel, Anna Faris and Oprah Winfrey

The biggest night in television is almost here!

The first wave of presenters for the 2017 Emmys has been announced, which includes both nominees (Anthony Anderson, Reese Witherspoon) and ineligible stars (Jason Bateman, Jessica Biel) whose shows will be in consideration for the 70th Primetime Emmys next year.

It's sure to be quite a show, as The Late Show's Stephen Colbert has been tapped to host the main event from L.A.'s Microsoft Theater, broadcast live Sunday, Sept. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Here is the first group of presenters: