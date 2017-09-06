Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed: Find Out the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Season 25 is officially live!
The full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season was officially announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with 11 other celebs joining previously announced contestants Drew Scott and Terrell Owens on the roster.
Along with the Property Brothers star and NFL legend, E! and WWE personality Nikki Bella, Grease Live's Jordan Fisher and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen all were revealed to be contestants for season 25, which officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18.
We've also got a Pretty Little Liars star, former teen idol and Shark Tank shark in the mix this season.
Plus, all of the celeb-professional dancer partnerships were announced, and we're excited to see married couple vs. married couple when Maksim Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey compete against Peta Murgatroyd and Nick Lachey in the ballroom.
Check out the full list of DWTS' season 25 celebs, as well as their professional partners:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paired With: Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovsiy
The former 98 Degrees frontman will face off against his wife, Vanessa, and attempt to follow in in family's footsteps of winning DWTS as his brother Drew Lachey won season two. Vanessa, a former TRL VJ and Miss Teen USA, will team with Peta's husband Maks to try and win the trophy.
Andy King/AP Images for Starkey Hearing Foundation
Paired With: Witney Carson
The former Malcolm in the Middle star and professional race car driver will compete for the mirrorball in season 25.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Paired With: Val Chmerkovskiy
The former Paralympic swimmer-turned-ESPN personality will compete in season 25, sources tell E! News. And the fact that she's able to is something of a miracle. At the age of 11, Arlen was diagnosed with two incredibly rare autoimmune disorders that robbed her of the the ability to eat, speak, walk or move. After 10 years in a wheelchair, she learned how to speak, eat and move all over again, eventually going on to deliver a world record-breaking performance at the 2012 Summer Paralympics U.S. swimming trials.
Article continues below
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paired With: Lindsay Arnold
The Grease Live! breakout star will bring his musical theater talents. Fisher, who first appeared in the Disney Channel Teen Beach Movie franchise, recently appeared on Broadway in Hamilton.
Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Paired With: Mark Ballas
The violinist and dancer has over nine million subscribers on YouTube, and made it the the quarterfinals of America's Got Talent a few years ago.
ABC Family/Eric McCandless
Paired With: Gleb Savchenko
The Pretty Little Liars star will follow in her co-stars Brant Daugherty and Janel Parrish's footsteps when she competes.
Article continues below
Leon Bennett/Getty Images,
Paired With: Sharna Burgess
The former NBA star most recently in the news for a June DUI arrest on suspicion of DUI charges in California after flipping his car while driving on the freeway with his girlfriend, Basketball Wives star Gloria Govan.
ABC/Good Morning America
Paired With: Emma Slater
The Property Brothers star surprised Good Morning America's live studio audience when he was announced as the first official cast member.
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Paired With: Cheryl Burke
The football legend and philanthropist will team with the two-time mirrorball champ to try and keep the streak of NFL stars winning alive.
Article continues below
Paul A. Hebert/Getty Images
Paired With: Alan Bersten
The 80's pop icon, who has gone on to star on Broadway, is teaming with first-time pro Alan, who was promoted from the troupe.
ABC
Paired With: Keo Motsepe
The real estate mogul and Shark Tank star will compete for the mirrorball, following in the footsteps of her fellow Shark Robert Herjavec who competed in season 20.
Arthur Mola/Invision/AP
Paired With: Artem Chigvintsev
The E! reality star, currently inactive at the WWE due to an injury, will attempt to take home the mirrorball trophy. And yes, that means we'll probably see her fiancé John Cena in the ballroom plenty.
Article continues below
Who do you think has the best shot at winning the mirrorball trophy this season? Sound off in the comments!
Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. on ABC.