Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast Revealed: Find Out the Celebs and Their Pro Partners

Season 25 is officially live!

The full cast line-up for Dancing With the Stars' upcoming season was officially announced live on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with 11 other celebs joining previously announced contestants Drew Scott and Terrell Owens on the roster.

Along with the Property Brothers star and NFL legend, E! and WWE personality Nikki Bella, Grease Live's Jordan Fisher and former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen all were revealed to be contestants for season 25, which officially kicks off on Monday, Sept. 18.