Danielle Staub: There Wouldn't Be Real Housewives of New Jersey Without Me and Teresa Giudice

That's right, Danielle Staub is back, bitches. The woman dubbed "prostitution whore" by Teresa Giudice is back for The Real Housewives of New Jersey season eight and she made a surprise appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen and brought a sneak peek at her return to the Garden State series with her.
"I'm going to give her a chance," Teresa said in the sneak peek. "But I am a little bit more cautious."
Danielle and Teresa made amends over yoga following Teresa's release from prison and documented their reunion on social media.
"Am I the only one who thinks she's crazy and this could be a problem? I don't know," Dolores Catania said in the preview of the premiere.
In the preview above, the ladies are having brunch and discuss everybody's favorite Posche owner, Kim D.
"Kim D? I haven't seen her since she had me set up to have my hair ripped out of my head," Danielle said to Melissa Gorga and the other RHONJ ladies. The Kim D bashing does not sit well with Siggy Flicker. And here comes the conflict!
Back in the WWHL clubhouse, host Andy Cohen admitted he was surprised to see Danielle and Teresa on the same side.
"She is my girl," Danielle said.
"She is your girl?! She flipped a table at you, Danielle," Andy pointed out.
"And I caught it!" Danielle said with a smile. "And here we are, fast forward all these years later and you guys are going to have to watch and see what happens because it is a torturous long journey to get back to where we are now, but without Teresa and I, I don't think there would be RHONJ. Hashtag happy to say."
Andy conceded that and recalled Danielle's iconic WWHL moments, including being the first ever guest and singing "Real Close" with Lori Michaels.
Welcome back, Danielle and thanks for the memories.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey premieres October 4 on Bravo.
