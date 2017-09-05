Jimmy Fallon Announces That The Tonight Show Will Donate $1 Million to Hurricane Harvey Relief

Speaking to the camera, Jimmy said, "Last week we saw the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey on the state of Texas. But in the face of this tragedy, we saw good."

"We saw communities banding together. Neighbors helping neighbors. Strangers helping strangers. So many heroes—people like Mattress Mack, who opened up his stores and showrooms for those who needed shelter... The group of people who formed a human chain to save a man from a flooded SUV... And J.J. Watt from the Houston Texans, who has raised over $18 million dollars to provide food, water, and supplies to the victims," he added.

The 42-year-old New Yorker added, "I'm proud to say that our show, The Tonight Show, is donating $1 million dollars to JJ's fund. Thank you, JJ."

He then welcomed Victoria White, Marquist Taylor and their Houston gospel choir to sing a moving rendition of "Lean on Me."

Jimmy and The Tonight Show, which airs at 11:35pm ET/PT on NBC, gave handsomely but they aren't the only celebs who have opened up their hearts and their wallets to help the relief efforts.

