Tracee Ellis Ross and Kelly Rowland Share Their Style Tips

Your personal style says a lot about who you are.

"I think style is a form of how people wear their insides on the outside," Tracee Ellis Ross told E! News behind the scenes of the Elle Personal Style Awards photo shoot.

Although we don't personally know celebrities like the Blackish star or Kelly Rowland, their role as trendsetters stems from the ease to which they express themselves. With over a decade in the spotlight, where fashion matters, these ladies have developed a unique style worthy of a thousand awards.

Now, along with fellow nominees Amanda de Cadenet and Atlanta de Cadenet Taylor, these trendsetters are sharing their must-haves and styling tips in the magazine's October issue (and the video above). And, crossing their fingers that the Personal Style Awards' judges, including Jessica Alba, Gabrielle Union, fashion designer Prabal Gurung and E!'s very own Catt Sadler, chose their style as number one.