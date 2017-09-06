These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie & Kendall Have Transformed Over a Decade of Kardashians

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Look what a decade can do!
To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane to see how much all the girls have changed since the KUWTK premiere in 2007.
Needless to say, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have all evolved in terms of their personal style and fashions. But some of their past looks might may you say, "OMG!"
Check out five amazing GIFs that show how much the Kardashian-Jenner girls have changed.
Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Over the past 10 years, the family has grown up and evolved from reality TV newbies to global super stars.
Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Kim has become the head of an empire and a mother of two.
Getty Images/ Melissa Hebeler/E!
Khloe has found her passion for health and fitness.
Article continues below
Kendall has become an international super model!
Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Kourtney has welcomed three children with Scott Disick.
Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News
Kylie has become a Lip Kit queen.
Article continues below