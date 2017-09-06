These Amazing GIFs Show How Much Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie & Kendall Have Transformed Over a Decade of Kardashians

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham, Husband, Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham's Husband Justin Ervin Grabs Her Butt for a Steamy Pool Makeout Session

Sarah Paulson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sarah Paulson Impersonates Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore on The Tonight Show

Emmy Statuette

2017 Emmys Presenters Include Jessica Biel, Anna Faris and Oprah Winfrey

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Look what a decade can do!

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, we thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane to see how much all the girls have changed since the KUWTK premiere in 2007.

Needless to say, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie have all evolved in terms of their personal style and fashions. But some of their past looks might may you say, "OMG!"

Check out five amazing GIFs that show how much the Kardashian-Jenner girls have changed.

Photos

Kardashian-Jenner Style Evolution GIFs

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kardashian-Jenner Style Evolutions

Over the past 10 years, the family has grown up and evolved from reality TV newbies to global super stars. 

Kim Kardashian, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kim Kardashian

Kim has become the head of an empire and a mother of two.

Khloe Kardashian, Transformation, GIF

Getty Images/ Melissa Hebeler/E!

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe has found her passion for health and fitness.

Article continues below

Kendall Jenner, Transformation

Kendall Jenner

Kendall has become an international super model!

Kourtney Kardashian, Transformation, Gif

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney has welcomed three children with Scott Disick.

Kylie Jenner, Transformation, Growing up, GIF

Getty Images; Melissa Hebeler/E! News

Kylie Jenner

Kylie has become a Lip Kit queen.

Article continues below

TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kylie Jenner , Kendall Jenner , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.