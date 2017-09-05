Ranking Our Top 5 Picks for the Next Bachelor Based Upon Their Instagram Pics

Who in the world will be the next star of The Bachelor?

If you're a fan of the ABC series, you've been constantly refreshing your news feed over the last few days, anxiously awaiting the big announcement with hopes that your No.1 pick will get his opportunity at love once more.

While many of you hoped to see Dean Unglert—from Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette as well as the current season of Bachelor in Paradise—handing out roses next season, the 26-year-old has already confirmed he's not ready for marriage quite yet.

Then there's been talks about the final two contestants from Rachel's season: Peter Kraus and Eric Bigger.