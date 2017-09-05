Cindy Crawford Celebrates Daughter Kaia Gerber Passing Her Driver's Test

And just like that, Kaia Gerber is 16-years-old and a licensed driver!

Cindy Crawford's daughter, who is quickly making a name for herself in the modeling world thanks to campaigns with Marc Jacobs and Alexander Wang, just reached a major milestone in any teen's life by passing her driver's test only two days after her birthday.

Both Cindy and Kaia shared photos of the celebratory moment on Instagram, which included the brunette beauty proudly holding up her certificate in front of the DMV. Gerber kept it comfy for the exam in a pair of camouflage-printed pants, crop top, tennis shoes and a bright red sweatshirt.

She teased alongside the image, "We've got a licensed driver on our hands (STAY OFF THE ROAD)!!!"