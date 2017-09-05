From Sharon Osbourne to Robert Pattinson: 6 Stars React to Being Cheated On

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Stars feel heartbreak just the same.
In the tumultuous world of Hollywood, many celebrity couples have been rocked by nfidelity. While the initial news of a split at the hands of cheating typically incites a media storm, the stars are left to pick up their personal pieces and move on.
Sometimes, however, once enough time has passed, they reflect on the downfall of their relationships and what it was like to discover their significant other had another person in the picture. Sharon Osbourne, for example, recently commented on her longtime famous husband Ozzy Osbourne's infidelity. Simultaneously, she confirmed that he had been involved in not one, but several affairs.
"Some Russian teenager, then a masseuse in England, our masseuse [in the U.S.], and then our cook," Osbourne told The Telegraph, according to People. "He had women in different countries. Basically, if you're a woman giving Ozzy either a back rub or a trolley of food, God help you."
Here are five more examples of stars who learned their partner was cheating on them and came out on the other side with something to say:
After splitting in the spring of 2016, the Talk co-host and her rockstar husband have since reconciled and even renewed their wedding vows a year after their split. While there seems to be harmony in their marriage once again, Sharon may have forgiven, but she hasn't forgotten her partner's affairs and how she realized he was having them.
"Ozzy on one couch and me on the other, and suddenly, he sends me this email," she recalled to The Telegraph, according to People. "'Why did you send me this stupid email?' I asked, and when Ozzy told me that he hadn't sent me anything, I grabbed his phone and said, 'Look!' And of course it was a message meant for one of his bloody women."
While she had been engaged to basketball pro Nick Young, the Grammy nominee called off their wedding and revealed to fans infidelity was to blame.
"I broke up with Nick because I found out he had brought other women into our home while I was away and caught them on security footage," she tweeted in June 2016. "Unfortunately, although I love Nick and I have tried and tried to rebuild my trust in him—It's become apparent in the last few weeks I am unable to. I genuinely wish Nick the best," she said at the time. "It's never easy to part ways with the person you planned you're entire future with, but futures can be rewritten and as of today mine is a blank page."
As rumors swirled that Young was expecting a baby with his ex Keonna Green, Azalea publicly reacted to the news. As the star tweeted, "This is just like a second shot to the chest. And I feel like I don't even know who the hell it is I've been loving all this time.
Right on the heels of the actress' 2010 Academy Award win for her portrayal of Leigh Anne Tuohy in The Blind Side, rumors surfaced alleging her husband of five years, Jesse James, had affairs with multiple women during their marriage. James quickly acknowledged the accusations with a public apology to his wife and children days after the initial reveal. While Bullock has not said much publicly about that personal time, she did reflect on the course of her life during a Vogue interview three years later.
"We're all where we're supposed to be," she told the magazine. "I am exactly where I want to be now. You can't go backward. I'm not going backward. I'm grateful that I'm here, blessed to have what I have. Nobody can be prepared for anything. If you end up in a place where you can look back and go, 'It happened, but I'm so lucky to be sitting where I am sitting. . . .'"
The Hollywood legend was famously in the middle of a love triangle when she found out her then-husband Eddie Fisher was having an affair with her famous friend Elizabeth Taylor. The two divorced in 1959 and the singer subsequently married the screen siren.
"I was looking for Eddie. I'd heard the rumours and he had gone to New York for some business, but I didn't know it was monkey business," she told Oprah Winfrey years later in 2011.
"Anyway I called his room and he wasn't there, so I called Elizabeth's room and Eddie took the call. Then I heard Elizabeth saying, 'who is it darling?' and I said, 'would you just roll over and put Elizabeth on the phone?' so he did, but she wouldn't take the call."
As she continued, "The whole thing was so sad because Elizabeth was in deep mourning, and so she really turned to Eddie out of this need. So I don't blame Elizabeth, now that I have more of a brain about it."
After eight years of marriage, the reality star and her ex Eddie Cibrian filed for divorce in 2009 after it was revealed he was having an affair with singer LeAnn Rimes. The actor and the Grammy winner subsequently wed in 2011.
"He was like, 'I love you— I'll do anything.' And I said, 'If it had been one person [you cheated with], it would've been different.' After that I left for the hotel. He refused to move out. He wouldn't let go of us. And I'm like, "You don't get to have your cake and eat it too. I'm done," she recalled to Glamour in 2013
"My heartache probably lasted a lot longer than it should have, because in the old days, you broke up with someone, you never saw em again. You're not seeing pictures of how in love they are. I started to drink too much. I would cry all day. I began taking an antidepressant. I got a DUI and realized I needed to wakeup and let go. I said to myself, 'You know what, Brandi? You have a life to live. Why are you obsessing over these two people? You know Eddie loves your children. It's time to do you.'"
While co-stars Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart were dating, the actress was photographed canoodling with her Snow White and the Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders, in 2012. While Stewart subsequently issued a public apology to her former beau, one of film's favorite off-screen pairings called it quits.
"S--t happens, you know?" Pattinson reflected on the news to Esquire U.K. in 2014. "It's just young people...it's normal! And honestly, who gives a s--t?"
"The hardest part was talking about it afterwards," Pattinson added. "Because when you talk about other people, it affects them in ways you can't predict," he continued. "It's like that scene in Doubt, where he's talking about how to take back gossip? They throw all those feathers from a pillow into the sky and you've got to go and collect all the feathers."
