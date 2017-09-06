Watch Kylie & Kris Jenner Get Emotional During "Heartbreaking" Charity Trip to Peru: "This Is Very Overwhelming"

Kylie Jenner is getting her do-gooder on this Sunday.

In a preview clip from the next brand new Life of Kylie, the 20-year-old travels to Peru with Kris Jenner and Jordyn Woods on a charity mission. Kylie has donated money to Smile Train, an organization helping local infants with cleft palates get reparative surgery.

"It's amazing to know that the money that I'm donating is actually doing something and changing lives," Kylie says while visiting a local hospital to meet the children and their parents. "But it is heartbreaking to know that there are so many people who just don't have the resources."

Things get emotional after talking to the families. "This is very overwhelming, I'm sorry," Kris says wiping back tears.

Kris, Kylie and Jordyn then get to meet 3-month-old MIA and her mom. "What a little cutie!" Kylie says.

When a Smile Train worker tells the trio how much Kylie is helping, they're amazed. "Kylie alone has helped over 13,00 poor kids," they learn. "34 children this weekend."

Watch the emotional clip for yourself!

Watch brand new episodes of Life of Kylie Sunday at 9e|6p only on E!

