Prince William and Prince Harry Visit Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

Prince Harry and Prince William spent today paying a visit to some of the victims and first responders of the Grenfell Tower fire.

The royal brothers visited the Support4Grenfell Community Hub in Kensington, a support center William, Harry and Kate Middleton's Royal Foundation established to help victims cope with the mental health difficulties that have followed the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 80 people on June 14. The hub provides mental health resources for the children, young people and families affected by the catastrophic fire.

Kate—who announced her third pregnancy yesterday—was supposed to attend the event. However, she had to stay home due to her hyperemesis gravidarum, which causes severe morning sickness.