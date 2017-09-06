Is Jessie James Decker Planning to Be a Stay-at-Home Mom? Find Out in This Eric & Jessie Sneak Peek!

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Ashley Graham, Husband, Justin Ervin

Ashley Graham's Husband Justin Ervin Grabs Her Butt for a Steamy Pool Makeout Session

Sarah Paulson, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Sarah Paulson Impersonates Kathleen Turner, Holly Hunter and Drew Barrymore on The Tonight Show

Emmy Statuette

2017 Emmys Presenters Include Jessica Biel, Anna Faris and Oprah Winfrey

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's date night for the Deckers!

In this preview from tonight's season three premiere of Eric & Jessie, Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker are stepping out for an evening alone in NYC before he begins football training camp and she travels to Los Angeles for work.

But as the couple enjoys their one-on-one time, Eric has just one request for his wife. "Will you not go to work and stay home with me forever?" he wonders.

"Sometimes I get the vibe you don't want me to have a job," Jessie replies. "Babe, do you not want me to bring home the bacon? I feel like you knew when you married me I like to work."

Watch

Meet Eric Decker & Jessie James Decker's Two Cute Kids

"I did," Eric responds. "That was attractive. I'm saying I enjoy when you're home now." Aww! He adds, "Maybe one day we'll live in one city for the year and see how that works out for us."

"That's probably the toughest part because we never get to really be anywhere for too long," she agrees. "I really love our house in Nashville. I'm so happy there, even though it's haunted. I'm fine with it." LOL!

Get a peek at the couple's date night in the clip above!

TAGS/ Shows , Eric & Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.