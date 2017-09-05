American Horror Story: Cult May Not Be What You Think It Is

Are you afraid of bees? Clowns straight out of Hot Topic? White people in sombreros? Wasted bottles of rose? Beautiful but creepy middle upper class homes? Reliving the night of the 2016 election???

If you answered yes or no or maybe to any of those questions, American Horror Story: Cult may or may not be for you. If you giggled at any or all of those questions, it's definitely for you.

The first thing you need to know about American Horror Story: Cult is that it's not the show you think it is, and the second thing you need to know about it is that it's hilarious. Sarah Paulson throws bottles of rose at clowns having sex on top of produce. Billy Eichner and Leslie Grossman are presidents of the Nicole Kidman fan club (Have you seen Big Little Lies though??). People get brutally murdered by clowns (LOL).