Jennifer Lawrence and Darren Aronofsky Make Their First Red Carpet Appearance Together

Lawrence, 26, was drawn to Aronofsky, 48, during the film's production. "We had energy," she recalled in Vogue's September issue. "I had energy for him. I don't know how he felt about me." Though she's rarely spoken about her personal relationship with the director, Lawrence said, "I've been in relationships before where I am just confused, and I'm never confused with him."

The actress is especially excited for fans to see mother! (in theaters Sept. 15), as she believes it's one of Aronofsky's best films to date. "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is," she gushed. "For the past year, I've been dealing with him as just a human."

If early reviews are any indication, mother! will be polarizing. The Hollywood Reporter's Todd McCarthy, for example, described the movie as "a very Rosemary's Baby-like intimate horror tale that definitely grabs your attention and eventually soars well over the top to make the bold concluding statement that, for some creators, art is more important than life." The Telegraph's Robbie Collin, meanwhile, called it "a shocking, surrealist, symphonically berserk feast of filth."