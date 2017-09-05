Riverdale's Lili Reinhart Responds to Fan After "Inappropriate" Encounter

Lili Reinhart took to Twitter yesterday to defend herself and her Riverdale castmates after a fan complained that they were "disgusting and rude."
According to the fan's tweets, the admirer spotted the Riverdale cast while hanging out in downtown Vancouver. The fan tweeted that she "love[s] that show" and "was kinda drunk," so she approached one of the show's actors, Cole Sprouse, "in a friendly way as if [she] knew him." She tweeted that Sprouse then said, "Who the f--k are you" and was "just so rude" that she left.
Upset by the situation, the fan tweeted the following:
"basically moral of the story [is] downtown vancouver is trash and the cast of @CW_Riverdale are disgusting and rude."
She continued to voice her opinion that celebrities "gotta deal with the consequences" that come with fame.
"you know you're signing up for public to talk to you," she wrote, "otherwise just quit."
She also added the following:
"i just wanna say F--K RUDE PEOPLE, don't become a celeb if u want privacy, u get paid for having fans so respect them or be nice at least."
Reinhart shared her side of the story by tweeting the following:
You do not have the right to approach STRANGERS and throw your arms around us like you know us. What you did was not cool and inappropriate— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017
Cole's response to you was "do I know you?" After you rudely invaded our space and got in our faces.— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017
It's easy to make us look like the bad guys because you think there's no chance in hell we would ever call you out on it. Here you go ?— Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) September 4, 2017
It's no surprise that Reinhart came to Sprouse's defense. E! News confirmed that the two started dating in July, and Reinhart sent Sprouse a sweet birthday message on Instagram in honor of her co-star's 25th birthday.
"To the man who has showed me more beautiful places in this past year than I have ever seen in my whole life," she wrote. "Happy birthday, Cole. Thank you for all of the adventures and here's to many more."