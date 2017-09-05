Hurricane Harvey Telethon Hand in Hand Taps Beyoncé, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon and More to Help Raise Funds

The biggest names in Hollywood are coming together for a good cause. Beyoncé, George Clooney, Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Blake Shelton, Jamie Foxx and more famous faces will participate in Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Harvey Relief, a telethon that will air across networks including ABC, CBS, CMT, Fox and NBC. Houston native rapper Bun B and Scooter Braun are teaming to bring the one-hour telethon to life.

The special will air live on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. on the East Coast and replay at 8 p.m. on the West Coast. Hand in Hand will also stream on Facebook and Twitter.

Other participants, with more names to be announced, include Tori Kelly, Karlie Kloss, Matt Lauer, Rob Lowe, Matthew McConaughey, Dennis Quaid, Julia Roberts, Kelly Rowland, Adam Sandler, Ryan Seacrest, Michael Strahan, George Strait and Barbra Streisand.