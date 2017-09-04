Luann de Lesseps Proclaims ''I Am Happy'' One Month After Tom D'Agostino Split

Look what a difference a month makes!

One month after splitting from Tom D'Agostino, her husband of seven months, Luann de Lesseps is proving she's the captain of her own destiny (or at least her boat).

On Labor Day, the newly single Real Housewives of New York star posted an Instagram video of herself having a blast and showing off her bikini body while driving a boat.

Along with sunny vid, the countess wrote, "It matters not how straight the gate, I am the captain of my...? #i #am #Happy #captain #end #of #summer."

For those of you who need a brush up on your poetry, the quotation is a line from the Victorian poem "Invictus" by English poet William Ernest Henley.

The stanza goes: "It matters not how strait the gate / How charged with punishments the scroll / I am the master of my fate: I am the captain of my soul."