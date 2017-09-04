Roselyn Sanchez Talks Pregnancy, New Book and Becoming a Dance Judge

"The idea was to make it bilingual, and an easy, fun read. Dancing is so wonderful for kids of all ages. Latin dancing is a partnership. The girl needs the boy as much as the boy needs the girl. It's a dance of two people with incredible beats and discovery. We dedicated this book to our daughter and her rich imagination," she explained. "She's very excited! At the beginning when we showed her the first sketches, she was all confused, and it was very cute. She kept saying, 'That's not me!' We explained to her that it was a version of her, that it was an illustration inspired by her. Once she saw the book completed with the bright colors and animals—she loved it!"

There is so much going on in the Sanchez-Winter household, but we know that the biggest news of all is the baby boy that's on his way!

"We are beyond excited! We had been trying to expand the family for a while, and at certain moments we thought maybe it was not going to happen. We feel so very blessed that we got pregnant again, this time with a baby boy! The pregnancy is going really well. Not going to lie, it has been more difficult than with the first pregnancy but nevertheless, I can't and shouldn't complain," she admits. "Our dream became true and in comparison to other pregnancies, mine has been easy. Sebi is over the moon! She thinks she's the mom!"

Congrats to this growing family!