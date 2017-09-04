Selena Quintanilla's Relatives Among the Victims of Hurricane Harvey

Late singer Selena Quintanilla's father, Abraham Quintanilla, announced on social media that his family is connected to one of the most tragic stories behind Hurricane Harvey.

"The family that drowned in Houston, Texas, were related to me. Manuel Saldivar, his wife Belia and four of their grandkids, left their flooded house to go somewhere where there was safe. When they crossed a bridge, a wave of water swept the van and pushed them into the bayou. The driver was saved, but Manuel, his wife, and four grandkids drowned..." he wrote in a Facebook post.