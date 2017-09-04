Kevin Bacon's Anniversary Post to Kyra Sedgwick Proves Sparks Are Still Flying After 29 Years

Sparks are flying this Labor Day thanks to one Hollywood couple.

While millions of Americans are celebrating the long holiday weekend, Kevin Bacon quickly reminded us that love is alive and well as he marked his 29-year wedding anniversary with Kyra Sedgwick.

In a new Instagram post, the actor decided to share a throwback (and we're pretty sure topless) photo of the couple with a heartfelt caption.

"Happy day to my life love @kikkosedg," he wrote to his followers. "#29years."

The celebration comes just a few short weeks after Kyra celebrated her birthday alongside her hubby. When the actress was making a wish and blowing out the candles, Kevin called the birthday girl "the woman of my dreams AND my reality!" Awww!

Before you think this is a one-way love fest, we can't help but recall one interview with Kyra where the actress couldn't help but gush about her man.

When asked to reveal one of the secrets to their long relationship, Kyra was the first to talk about sex baby.

 "Sex is really important. That desire is there," she told Redbook. "When he walks into a room, I'm still…I mean, my heart gets a little fluttery and I think, 'Oh! He's so cute. He's so hot.' That's literally the first thing I think. You can ask people on the set—it's palpable. He's still a mystery to me. And getting older together is scary and exciting."

As the pair celebrate their anniversary, we decided to take a look at just some of their many shots together in our gallery below.

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

Vacation Vibes

Forget about social media filters. Some classic shades, sunshine and love is all you need for a picture-perfect image. 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

New Year, Same Love

"HNY! Love to all, K and K @kyrasedgwick," Kevin shared while kissing his wife at midnight on New Year's Eve in 2015. 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

Everlasting Love

"#TBT to 1989 @sundancefest with @kyrasedgwick heading there now with @CopCarMovie," Kevin wrote before attending the film festival. 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

XOXO

"Big love for @kikkosedg today and every day for 28 years #happyanniversary," Kevin shared with followers after kissing his leading lady on the lips. 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

Date Nights Done Right

"Just saw #ColinQuinn #NewYorkStory #CherryLane," Kevin wrote after enjoying a romantic evening out with his wife. "Laughed until we cried @kyrasedgwick." 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

Wedding Day Memories

"#CutTheCake 28 years. @kikkosedg @kyrasedgwick," Kevin shared on Instagram when recalling his romantic ceremony. 

Kevin Bacon, Kyra Sedgwick, Instagram

Instagram

Hollywood Do-Gooders

"#peoplesclimate waiting to march with @kyrasedgwick #NRDC," the Hollywood stars shared online back in 2014.

Congratulations you too on your special anniversary. Here's to many more!  

