Prince Harry Can't Hide His Joy When Reacting to Kate Middleton and Prince William's Baby News

Prince Harry is more than ready to be an uncle once again!

Shortly after Kensington Palace confirmed in a statement that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are expecting baby No. 3, one family member couldn't help but express their excitement.

While visiting Manchester, Prince Harry was asked by a reporter to comment on the family's big news. Let's just say his words were short but oh-so-sweet.

"Fantastic, great, very, very happy for them," he said in a video shared by The Daily Express' royal correspondent.

When asked how Kate is doing, Prince Harry replied, "I haven't seen her for a while but I think she's okay."