Chris Evans Finally Reunites With His Dog ''After 10 Long Weeks'' And It's Adorable

After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017
After 10 long weeks... pic.twitter.com/pZUvyLjHN5— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) September 3, 2017
The reunion of the century!
After 10 weeks apart, Chris Evans and his dog Dodger have finally reunited and we can't tell which of the two of them is happier!
Evans, who has non-stop been posting how much he misses his pup on social media while on location, is finally back home and got to see his four-legged bestie this weekend. The whole thing was caught on camera and it's sure to make hearts burst and insides melt with its total cuteness.
On Sunday, the Fantastic Four actor, who has had a countdown to the reunion, posted the video on his Twitter with the caption, "After 10 long weeks." The short clip shows the furry friend plant kisses on his master, who can't stop laughing at the very warm greeting.
To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months.— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 8, 2017
17 more days pic.twitter.com/0ExRT392li— Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) August 15, 2017
In July, Evans definitely freaked out some fans when he posted a sweet snap of the twosome cuddling with the caption, "Really missing this guy right now," prompting people to believe that the pup had passed. Many followers offered their condolences on the Internet. Evans quickly clarified his previous statement, writing, "To be clear, he's alive and well, just thousands of miles away for the next couple months."
It's clear from today's video that Captain America wasn't the only one who was majorly missing his best bud!
The 36-year-old actor adopted Dodger after meeting him in April while on the set of Gifted, his film with ex-girlfriend Jenny Slate.
"One of the last scenes we were filming was in a pound, a kennel," Evans told People earlier this year.
We have a feeling there will be many adorable doggy videos soon to come!