Amal Clooney Wows in Vintage 3-Tiered Green Dress at 2017 Venice Film Festival

New mama Amal Clooney is killing it with all the glam.

The 39-year-old international human rights attorney is at the Venice Film Festival to support husband George Clooney, who premiered his latest film, Suburbicon, and has already showcased not one, not two but three gorgeous looks.

She and George made their red carpet return following the June birth of their twins, Alexander and Ella, at the movie's premiere Saturday. There, Amal wore a stunning lilac Versace gown.

But the festivities—and her glam fashion showcase—did not end there; the two then made their way to an after party, where Amal wowed onlookers with a one-shoulder, three-shade, three-tiered, asymmetrical, ruffled, green chiffon William Vintage Parisian haute couture dress, paired with sparkling pointed pumps.