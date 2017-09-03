Russell Wilson Shuts Down Art Museum for Romantic Date Night With Ciara

Gentlemen, take some notes!

Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson certainly proved he knows how to treat his wife Ciara right after the footballer shut down the Seattle Art Museum on Saturday night for an out-of-this-world evening with his lady love—and showed the rest of the world that romance is anything but dead.

Clearly still on cloud nine from her night with her main man, the mother of two took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a starry video from the date. The singer wrote, "When Ya Man Shuts Down The Museum For #DateNight... Still Got My Head Spinnin'."

The video shows the lovebirds as they take in the highly Instagramable scene from Yayoi Kusama's Infinity Mirrors exhibit.