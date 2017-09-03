Paris Jackson Poses Topless Again to Showcase Her New Tattoo

Paris Jackson is going au natural again to celebrate her new ink.
The 19-year-old model and daughter of the late Michael Jackson posted on her Instagram Stories feed Saturday a censored topless photo of herself sporting a fresh tattoo of a line of chakra symbols running down her sternum.
She also shared a pic of the grisly aftermath, showing her dressed with her tattoo covered in a plastic transparent bandage and writing, "Secreting blood n plasma everywhere."
Paris, who has several tattoos—including a matching one with godfather Macaulay Culkin, has shared topless photos of herself on Instagram before.
"Nudity started as a movement for 'going back to nature,' 'expressing freedom,' 'being healthier' and was even called a philosophy," she told her followers in May. "Being naked is part of what makes us human. For me it helps me feel more connected to Mama Gaia. I'm usually naked when I garden."
"It's actually a beautiful thing and you don't have to make it sexual the way many Hollywood stars (and the media) do," she added. "Not only is your body a temple and should be worshipped as so, but also part of feminism is being able to express yourself in your own way, whether it's being conservative and wearing lots of clothes or showing yourself."