DeMario Jackson Responds to Rachel Lindsay's Tweet About Loyalty

Looks like there may be still some bad blood between Rachel Lindsay and DeMario Jackson.

Months after The Bachelorette star booted the contestant from the show after his alleged girlfriend showed up on the set, some subtle shade is being thrown.

"These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting... # loyalty," Lindsay tweeted cryptically Friday.

Some fans think she was referring to several of her former cast mates who have been hanging out with Jackson. As for him, he did indeed take her tweet personally.

"Someone said, 'These Bachelor friendships are fickle and fleeting' and I disagree," he wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a photo of him with fellow past Bachelorette co-stars Dean Unglert and Adam Gottschalk, who also competed with him recently on Bachelor in Paradise.

"These Bachelor friendships got me through a dark time and I'm grateful for my brothers, sisters, and Bachelor Nation. Hopefully that someone will find real love in Paradise next year and stop being petty on social networks. #RoseBoys #Brothers #Blonde #ImBeingPettyNow #TodayIGotTime #TYBG #HiMom."