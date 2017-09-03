Justin Timberlake Is the Happiest Fan in the World at U.S. Open Date With Jessica Biel

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Taylor Swift, Bridesmaid

Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin Are Among the Most Beautiful Celebrity Bridesmaids

Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Hailey Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, Kennya Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Is Maid of Honor at Sister Alaia Baldwin's Fun-Filled Wedding

Beyonce, Cardi B, Made in America Festival 2017

Beyoncé Wears Daisy Dukes and Brings Kids to Made in America Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

And the award for biggest U.S. Open fan goes to...Justin Timberlake!

Not that he was competing against anyone. But now that he has taken home the proverbial trophy, hey, it's on.

On Saturday, he and wife Jessica Biel watched Switzerland's Rodger Federer beat Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory in the third round of the men's singles tournament at the 2017 U.S. Open at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Timberlake showcased a range of emotions but mainly appeared ecstatic beyond belief as the Swiss champion emerged victorious.

And of course, who better to share the joy than his lovely date? There's nothing like a great game of tennis to get you in the mood for love; The two were photographed making out in their seats.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2017 U.S. Open

USTA/Brad Penner

OMG

Justin knows something magical is happening...

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2017 U.S. Open

USTA/Brad Penner

Victory!

Switzerland's Rodger Federer beats Spain's Feliciano Lopez in a 6-3 6-3 7-5 victory and Justin can't handle the excitement.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2017 U.S. Open

USTA/Brad Penner

Can You Say, "Joy"!

Justin is VERY HAPPY TO BE HERE!

Article continues below

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Jackson Lee/WireImage

This Calls for a Celebration!

Justin knows exactly the right thing to do.

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel

Jackson Lee/WireImage

Smooches

It's make-out time! Ah, love. And they lived happily ever after.

Photos

U.S. Open 2017 Star Sightings

Timberlake has attended the annual tennis championship every other year since 2009, including with his wife.

At the 2015 U.S. Open, he and friend Jimmy Fallon danced in the stands to Beyoncé's "Single Ladies."

 

TAGS/ Justin Timberlake , Jessica Biel , Top Stories , Couples , Life/Style , Sports , VG
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.