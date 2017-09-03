Hailey Baldwin Is Maid of Honor at Sister Alaia Baldwin's Fun-Filled Wedding

  • By
  • &

by Corinne Heller |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel, 2017 U.S. Open

Justin Timberlake Is the Happiest Fan in the World at U.S. Open Date With Jessica Biel

Taylor Swift, Bridesmaid

Taylor Swift and Hailey Baldwin Are Among the Most Beautiful Celebrity Bridesmaids

Beyonce, Cardi B, Made in America Festival 2017

Beyoncé Wears Daisy Dukes and Brings Kids to Made in America Festival

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Hailey Baldwin, Ireland Baldwin, Kennya Baldwin

Instagram

It's a very Baldwin wedding! This is how we do it...

Hailey Baldwin's only sibling and Stephen Baldwin's eldest child Alaia Baldwin, 24, wed boyfriend Andrew Aronow in New York Saturday. Hailey, 24, served as the maid of honor, wearing a sleek, black halter gown.

Her cousin Ireland Baldwin, the 21-year-old eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, also served as a bridesmaid, wearing a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown.

The bride wore a white, strapless ruffled, tulle wedding ball gown and later changed into a white sheath gown with tulle cap sleeves for the reception. 

Photos

Hailey Baldwin's Evolution

The Baldwin cousins posted a slew of photos and videos from the wedding on Instagram. Ireland shared a pic of her with Hailey and Hailey's mom and Stephen's wife Kennya Baldwin.

I love you guys so much

A post shared by Sailor Brinkley Cook (@sailorbrinkleycook) on

Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Instagram

Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Sailor Brinkley Cook

Instagram

A post shared by @alaiamyqueen on

Alaia Baldwin Wedding, Hailey Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin

Instagram

Alaia Baldwin Wedding

Instagram

Alaia Baldwin Wedding

Instagram

???????????? #finallyaronow

A post shared by Ireland Basinger-Baldwin (@irelandbasingerbaldwin) on

Hailey posted videos of her dancing with her dad and sister.

"Dad said me next.....NOT," she wrote.

Both Hailey and Ireland also included videos of their 19-year-old friend and fellow model Sailor Brinkley Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley, dancing in a red halter jumpsuit.

Guests danced all night to hits such as Miley Cyrus's "We Can't Stop" and Shakira's "Hips Don't Lie." Hailey shared a video of Ireland playfully playing the xylophone to AC/DC's "You Shook Me All Night Long."

TAGS/ Hailey Baldwin , Ireland Baldwin , Weddings , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.