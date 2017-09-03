Hailey Baldwin Is Maid of Honor at Sister Alaia Baldwin's Fun-Filled Wedding

It's a very Baldwin wedding! This is how we do it...

Hailey Baldwin's only sibling and Stephen Baldwin's eldest child Alaia Baldwin, 24, wed boyfriend Andrew Aronow in New York Saturday. Hailey, 24, served as the maid of honor, wearing a sleek, black halter gown.

Her cousin Ireland Baldwin, the 21-year-old eldest daughter of Alec Baldwin, also served as a bridesmaid, wearing a black lace, off-the-shoulder gown.

The bride wore a white, strapless ruffled, tulle wedding ball gown and later changed into a white sheath gown with tulle cap sleeves for the reception.