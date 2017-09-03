EXCLUSIVE!

Beyoncé Wears Daisy Dukes and Brings Kids to Made in America Festival

Beyoncé's birthday weekend has begun and it's a full family affair. 

The pop star and mother of three, including 2-month-old twins, will turn 35 on Monday and kicked off the celebrations early on Saturday at the Budweiser's Made In America Festival in Philadelphia, where she is supporting husband Jay-Z, a headliner, and sister Solange, who also performed.

Bey and Jay brought their kids with them; the twins, Rumi and Sir, were bundled up and spotted with the family in a private area, E! News has learned exclusively. Daughter Blue Ivy was also seen with her parents, watching the performers. Beyoncé and Jay-Z's mothers also attended. 

Sipping D'USSÉ VSOP cognac to help celebrate the launch of the company's new 200ml bottle, Beyoncé, who was dressed casually in a red and white tee, a tan, patterned Gucci jacket and matching cap and Daisy Dukes, and Jay-Z watched hip-hop star Cardi B perform onstage as it rained. She also hung out backstage with Bey.

Despite the rain, Bey and Jay still looked like they were having a great time; They danced together and looked really happy, E! News has learned. The two also watched Migos from a private area.

 

