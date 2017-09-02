Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Are Totally Twinning During New York City Date
Aww! Look—they match!
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd stepped out for an epic day date in New York City on Saturday—and it was hard to not notice that the twosome's styles were totally twinning as they each rocked all-black ensembles (black t-shirts, black pants and black jackets) in the Big Apple.
Despite the pair's dark and stormy summer looks, Selena, who wore her hair in a stylish updo, made sure to accessorize with a pop of color, carrying a fire-engine red purse.
For their day out on the town, the two hit up The Vintage Twin clothing shop and some other stores.
These lovebirds certainly seem to be on the same page romantically, so maybe that's why Selena and The Weeknd (whose real name is Abel Tesfaye) were on the same wave-length when picking out their fresh gear earlier today?
The pair also grabbed some grub, hitting up a few eateries over the course of the day. The singers hit up Mexican restaurant Ofrenda in the West Village. The restaurant posted a pic of the "Come and Get It" song bird with a few male fans. They also lunched at Lure Fishbar in SoHo.
A source tells E! News the couple, who started dating earlier this year, took a romantic stroll together and took in the sights of the city.
Later on, the couple were photographed by fans when they stopped by a pet shop and hung out with some four-legged friends on Saturday night. Talk about puppy love!
Selena and Abel got caught kissing back in January, but are clearly much more open about their romance. Check out Selena and Abel's relationship from the budding beginning to full-fledged love...
Before It All Began
Way before they fell for each other, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd appeared alongside, Candice Swanepoel, Adriana Lima, Behati Prinsloo, Lily Aldridge, Romee Strijd, Alessandra Ambrosio, Kate Grigorieva, for the 2015 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Lexington Avenue Armory on Nov. 10, 2015.
Kiss Off
The lovebirds shared a tender moment at the singer's after show party held at L'Arc in Paris, France on Feb. 28, 2017.
Walk It Out
The happy couple couldn't keep their hands off each other while on vacation to Buenos Aires, Argentina on April 12, 2017.
Sunny Side of Life
The twosome keep their love in the shade!
Music for the Masses
The duo shared the sights of the Coachella Valley Music Festival in Indio, CA.
Meet Ya at the Met
The pair struck a pose and made a big statement about the state of their relationship at the Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC on May 1, 2017.
Date Night
Selena and Abel go out for a romantic dinner at Rao's during a night out in New York City.
Hand-in-Hand
Wearing a sexy ensemble, Selena holds Abel's hand as they arrive at Carbone in the West Village after his concert at Barclays Center in June.
Big Apple Love
The pair arrived hand in hand at Carbone in the West Village after The Weeknd's concert at Barclays Center in June.
Birthday Babe
After playing a concert in Paris, the Weeknd jetted back to Los Angeles to be with Selena for her 25th birthday on July 22. The two went on low-key lunch date on July 23.
Matching
Selena and The Weeknd hold held during a romantic shopping stroll in Soho, New York after lunching at Lure Fishbar on Aug. 2.
