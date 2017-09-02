Taylor Swift Teases Brand New Song "Ready For It" During College Football Game

Are you #readyforit ? No. 1 Alabama. No. 3 Florida State. Right NOW on ABC and streaming live on the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/pojroWJRHL

Were you ready for it? We didn't think so!

Taylor Swift has proven she's a woman full of surprises by dropping a teaser for a new song called "Ready For It" off her upcoming album Reputation on Saturday night.

The chart-topping singer surprised her army of fans by unleashing the head-bopping new snippet during the college football game between Alabama and Florida State.

During the game's pre-show, a one-minute clip came out that showed the two teams running onto the field with Taylor's new track playing.

Some of the lyrics of the new tune include, "I see how this is gonna go / Touch me and you’ll never be alone / Island breeze and lights down low / no one has to know."

The lyrics of the steamy chorus go, "In the middle of the night, in my dreams / You should see the things we do, baby / In the middle of the night, in my dreams / I know I’m gonna be with you, so I take my time."

While the album's first singel, "Look What You Made Me Do," seemed like a drastic departure musically for the songstress, it sounds like she's bringing it back to her roots with this new jam.