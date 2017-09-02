Madonna Announces She's Moved to Portugal and Is Working on New Music

Madonna

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for A+E

Madge has moved!

Madonna has bucked the hustle and bustle of London and the lights of the Big Apple for the Mediterranean. The Material Girl, who just celebrated her 59th birthday with her six children, took to Instagram earlier today to announce that she's made a big move to Lisbon, Portugal.

Posting a photo of a kitchen filled with a plethora of baskets hanging from the ceiling, Madonna, who originally hails from Detroit, Michigan, wrote on her Instagram, "I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon!" 

I used to be a basket case but now I Live in Lisbon! ???????????????????? ??!

A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on

The fiery singer also posted on her social media that the move was inspiring her to work on new tunes.

Sharing an image of a painting, the superstar wrote, "The energy of Portugal is so inspiring. I feel very creative and alive here and I look forward to working on my film LOVED and making new music!!! This will be the next chapter in my book!"

Last month, the songstress managed to get her big brood all in one place long enough for a photo. She posted the images on her Instagram page, which featured Lourdes, 20, Rocco Ritchie, 17, David Banda and Mercy James, who are both 11, and 4-year-old twin sisters Esther and Stella, at her 59th birthday party in Italy. The girls all wore near-identical floral outfits.

Madonna also posted more photos of her and her kids at her birthday party, including a sweet pic of Lourdes kissing her on the cheek.

"Best ................" she wrote.

We hope they like Portugal!

See some of Madonna's past cute family pics...

Madonna, Kids

Instagram

Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

Madonna shared this photo of her with all her kids at her 59th birthday party.

Madonna, Lourdes

Instagram

Lourdes

The singer appears with her eldest child at her 59th birthday party.

Madonna, Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda, Mercy James

Instagram

Lourdes, Rocco Ritchie, David Banda and Mercy James

"Starting 2017 with The 4 things that I love the most!" Madonna wrote on Instagram, a month before her adoption of twins Esther and Stella was announced.

Madonna, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Esther and Stella

"I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family," Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, Mercy James, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"My Joy!" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, Esther, Stella

Instagram

Esther and Stella

"Rascals ................" Madonna wrote on Instagram.

Madonna, David Banda, Mercy James, Esther, Stella

Instagram

David Banda, Mercy James, Esther and Stella

"Happiness is Contagious!! Happy Independence Day!" Madonna wrote.

Madonna, David Banda, Esther, Stella

Instagram

David Banda and Twins Esther and Stella

"Big. Brothers Are the Best!!" the singer wrote on Instagram on Aug. 10.

