Jennifer Lawrence and Boyfriend Darren Aronofsky Arrive in Italy for Venice Film Festival

In a rare interview with Vogue, the Silver Linings Playbook star opened up about her new relationship with the director and admitted there was an energy between them while shooting their film, but that their romance didn't happen until after their movie wrapped.

She told Vogue: "We had energy... I had energy for him. I don’t know how he felt about me."

Jennifer added, "When I saw the movie, I was reminded all over again how brilliant he is. For the past year, I’ve been dealing with him as just a human."

The actress, who had a brief relationship with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and a longterm relationship with Nicholas Hoult, also said: "I’ve been in relationships before where I am just confused. And I’m never confused with him."

She also made sure to praise Darren for his parenting skills, saying he was an "amazing" father to his son Henry, whom he shares with ex-wife Rachel Weisz.