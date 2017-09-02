Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Dote Upon New Puppy

by Corinne Heller

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Sansa Stark's real-life wolf pack is growing.

Sophie Turner, who plays the character on Game of Thrones, posted on her Instagram page Saturday photos of her new Siberian Husky puppy chewing on a stick, writing, "Meet the newest addition to the krew @porkybasquiat." The same pic was posted on the dog's own account, with the caption: "It's not the size of the wand (stick) , it's the magic within."

Turner tagged her boyfriend Joe Jonas in her photo of the new puppy, implying that perhaps they are raising it together. Joe also posted his own pic of the dog on his Instagram Stories feed.

The actress and DNCE singer have been dating since at least last December. Another photo, posted on the pup's own Instagram page, of his band mates Jack Lawless and JinJoo Lee cuddling the dog.

Another pic shows the pup on a blue leash and standing in front of a small plane. The caption reads, "Wat up f--kers."

Photos

Everything We Need to See From Game of Thrones' Final Season

Joe Jonas, Puppy

Instagram

Who is dnce anyway?

A post shared by Porky Basquiat (@porkybasquiat) on

Sophie Turner, Dog, Puppy

Instagram

Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas

J. Webber / Splash News

Oh hey zoonzzzz ??

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

It's Christmas Zoonz ?????

A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on

Years ago, Turner and her family adopted Zunni, the Mahlek Northern Inuit dog—a crossbred relative of the Siberian Husky—who played Sansa's late dire wolf Lady on Game of Thrones.

"Growing up I always wanted a dog, but my parents never wanted one," Turner told the Coventry Telegraph in 2013. "We kind of fell in love with my character's dire wolf, Lady, on set."

"We knew Lady died and they wanted to re-home her," she said. "My mum persuaded them to let us adopt her."

