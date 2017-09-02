Taylor Swift Makes Rare Appearance to Lend a Helping Hand at BFF Abigail Anderson's Wedding

That's what best friends are for...

Taylor Swift may be having one of the most record-breaking weeks of her career, but that doesn't mean she can't take time to be a bridesmaid at her childhood best friend Abigail Anderson's wedding on Martha's Vineyard on Saturday.

But the 10-time Grammy didn't just show up for the nuptials, the A-lister, who appears to be playing a vital role in the wedding, got the honor of holding her bestie's elaborate wedding dress as the blushing bride entered the Old Whaling Church in Edgartown.

Wearing a burgundy-colored floor-length gown, Taylor was spotted lifting up the back of the gown as her friend walked into the church.

An eyewitness tells E! News that Taylor went in the church around 4:12 p.m. and that the service was over in 20 minutes. The "Look What You Made Me Do" was dressed in the same color as the bridesmaids and flower girls, however, the singer's dress was a different style than the other bridesmaids.